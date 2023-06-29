June 29, 2023

Iran climb in FIFA Men’s World Ranking

June 29, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan
Tehran Times – ZURICH, Iran climbed two spots to 22 in the FIFA Men’s World Ranking released on Thursday.

Japan (20) still are the best Asian team in the ranking, while Australia (27) and South Korea (28) are third and fourth respectively.

Argentina (1st) are settling into their new role as world leaders. Nearly three months on from regaining top spot in the FIFA World Ranking, La Albiceleste remain out front thanks to friendly wins over Australia and Indonesia.

The top three is also unchanged, with the reigning world champions staying ahead of France (2nd) and Brazil (3rd).

The next FIFA World Ranking will be released on 20 July 2023.

