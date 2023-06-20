June 20, 2023

WAFF U23: Team Melli Omid lose to Iraq in final [VIDEO]

June 20, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan
Dailyfootball.tv – BAGHDAD, Team Melli Omid lost to hosts Iraq in the final of the WAFF U23 Championship on Tuesday.

The two Omid national teams of Iraq and Iran faced off in the final match of the West Asian tournament that ended with a 1-1 draw after regulation and extra time.

Hossein Gudarzi scored the opener for Team Melli Omid in the 31st minute. Hussein Lawend equalized for the Iraqi’s during the first half injury time in the 45th + 3 minute.

With the score level after 120 minutes, the match was decided in a penalty shootout.

The Iraqi national team won 5-4 in penalty kicks and became the champions.

