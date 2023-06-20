2024 AFC Futsal Asian Cup Qualifiers: Iran to discover group opponents on Thursday

Tasnim – KUALA LUMPUR, The path to the 2024 AFC Futsal Asian Cup will be laid out on Thursday, when the official draw ceremony for the Qualifiers takes place at the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) House in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

A total of 31 teams will be in action from October 7 to 11, 2023 as they vie for the right to make it to the 17th edition of the tournament, with the exact dates to be finalized.

The draw will divide the teams into eight groups – seven that comprise four teams each, with the last group to contain three. Each group will be played at a centralized venue in a single round-robin format, with the eight group winners and seven best second-placed teams among all groups qualifying for the 2024 AFC Futsal Asian Cup.

These 15 teams will join the Host Member Association (MA), to be determined at a later stage and who will receive automatic qualification, to form the final cast at the tournament.

The seeding for the Draw will be based on the 2022 AFC Futsal Asian Cup Kuwait ranking; teams that did not participate will be added as the lowest-ranked teams. All matches involving the Host MA, should they later decide to participate in the Qualifiers, will be considered as friendly matches and not be taken into account when calculating the group rankings.

Pots:

Pot 1: Japan, Iran, Kuwait, Vietnam

Pot 2: Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Turkmenistan, Lebanon, Korea Republic, Myanmar

Pot 3: Afghanistan, Malaysia, Australia, Palestine, Hong Kong, China, Timor-Leste, Nepal

Pot 4: Cambodia, Maldives, Brunei Darussalam, China PR, India, Macau

Hosts Pot: Bahrain, Chinese Taipei, Indonesia, Kyrgyz Republic, Mongolia, Tajikistan, Thailand, Uzbekistan