Omid Ebrahimi signs for QSL’s Al-Shamal

Tasnim – MADINAT ASH SHAMAL, Iranian midfielder Omid Ebrahimi joined Qatari football club Al-Shamal.

The 35-year-old player has joined Al-Shamal on a one-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

Ebrahimi played for the Qatari team Al-Wakrah last season.

He had been linked with a move to his former club Esteghlal, where he played from 2014 to 2018.

Ebrahimi was supposed to represent Iran in the 2022 FIFA World Cup but missed the competition due to a foot injury.

Al-Shamal, founded in 1980 and currently coached by Iranian-Swede Poya Asbaghi, is a Qatari multi-sports club based in Madinat ash Shamal. The team currently competes in the Qatar Stars League.