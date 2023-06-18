June 18, 2023

WAFF U23: Iran advance to final after PK win over Jordan [VIDEO]

June 18, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan
Mehr News – MEDINA, The national Iranian U23 football team have advanced to the final of U-23 West Asian Football after beating Jordan on penalties.

Iran and Jordan played in the semi-final of the U-23 West Asian Football in a stadium in the city of Medina, and the two teams drew 0-0 at the end of both half times.

The penalty spot could decide on the winner and the finalists when the Iranian side could win 4-3 against the Jordanian team.

Yasin Salmani, Alireza Bavieh, Mohammad Ghorbani and Mehdi Hashemnejad scored Iran’s goals in penalty shootouts

Iranian goalkeeper Mohammad Reza Khaled Abadi saved the second and third penalties from the Jordanians to push Iran towards the final of the competition.

Iran will have to wait to see the results of the match between Iraq and Oman later today.

