June 20, 2023

2023 AFC U-17 Asian Cup: Iran and Qatar share spoils in goalless draw [VIDEO]

June 20, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...
8 views

Tasnim – BANGKOK, Iran and Qatar football teams shared the spoils in a goalless draw on Monday in Group B of the 2023 AFC U-17 Asian Cup.

Hossein Abdi’s boys dominated the match, held at the Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, but their strikers lacked the cutting edge.

Earlier in the day, South Korea defeated Afghanistan 4-0 and confirmed its qualification for the next stage.

Iran needs a draw against the Korean team on Thursday to seal a spot in the next round.

Iran started the campaign with a 6-1 win over Afghanistan.

More Stories

WAFF U23: Iran advance to final after PK win over Jordan [VIDEO]

June 18, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan

2023 AFC U-17 Asian Cup – Iran ready to seal progress against Qatar: Hossein Abdi

June 18, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan

IPL: Mojtaba Hosseini takes charge of Aluminum

June 18, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan
jasa ads, jasa ads judi, jasa iklan, jasa iklan judi, jasa iklan terpercaya, jasa google ads judi, beli akun google ads tahan lama, iklan judi terpercaya, jasa iklan slot judi, jasa iklan murah, jasa ads judi terpercaya, akun tahan banting https://suhuads.co.id/ https://masterads.web.id/

https://bkd.anambaskab.go.id/-/slot-demo/