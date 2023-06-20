2023 AFC U-17 Asian Cup: Iran and Qatar share spoils in goalless draw [VIDEO]

(No Ratings Yet)

Tasnim – BANGKOK, Iran and Qatar football teams shared the spoils in a goalless draw on Monday in Group B of the 2023 AFC U-17 Asian Cup.

Hossein Abdi’s boys dominated the match, held at the Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, but their strikers lacked the cutting edge.

Earlier in the day, South Korea defeated Afghanistan 4-0 and confirmed its qualification for the next stage.

Iran needs a draw against the Korean team on Thursday to seal a spot in the next round.

Iran started the campaign with a 6-1 win over Afghanistan.