WAFF U23: Iran defeats Syria [VIDEO]

Mehr News – KARBALA, Iran played their first match in the under-23 West Asian tournament against Syria this evening.

Iran’s U23 national team, also known as Team Melli Omid, was able to defeat Syria with a score of 3-1.

Yasin Salmani (9 and 45) and Ahmad Shariatzadeh (15) scored Iran’s goals. Mohammad Al-Asoud (45) scored the only goal for the Syrians .

Reza Enayati’s first experience on the bench of Team Melli Omid was accompanied by victory, giving his side a solid start to continue their plans in order to advance to the 2024 Paris Olympics.