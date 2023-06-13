AC Milan add 80-goal Porto forward to list of attacking targets [Report]

SempreMilan.com – MILAN, AC Milan are looking at various options to come in and reinforce the centre-forward department and Mehdi Taremi is one of the targets, a report claims.

Today’s edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport (via MilanLive) unveiled a new option for the attack in Taremi, who currently starts for the Iranian national team and Porto, who the Rossoneri faced last year in the group stage of the Champions League.

The 30-year-old centre-forward appeals to Milan because he has a deal running out in June 2024, he has international experience, an imposing physical structure and a good scoring record.

If Taremi were to decide not to renew with Porto, it could well be that they are forced into selling him this summer but the current asking price is €20-25m, given his importance to the team.

Taremi has 80 goals and 49 assists in 147 games for Porto across all competitions, having netted 31 of them last season.