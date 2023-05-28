May 28, 2023

Iran finish 2nd in World Beach Games Qualifiers

May 28, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...
7 views

Tehran Times – JEDDAH, Iran lost to the UAE 4-2 to finish second in the World Beach Games Qualifiers, hosted by Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Both teams qualified for the second edition of the ANOC World Beach Games, which will take place in Bali, Indonesia, on Ausgust 5-12, 2023.

Ahmed Beshr struck first for the UAE with just over two minutes gone in Jeddah.

He scored his second with a minute remaining in the first period after goals from Ali and Naseri Abas gave the Emiratis a commanding lead.

Amir Akbari and Seyedmahdi Mirjalili pulled two goals back for Iran in the second period.

More Stories

Taremi clinches top scorer title in Portuguese Primeira Liga [VIDEO]

May 28, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan

Amin Hazbavi joins QSL’s Al-Sadd

May 28, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan

Persepolis advance to Hazfi Cup Final [VIDEO]

May 28, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan
jasa ads, jasa ads judi, jasa iklan, jasa iklan judi, jasa iklan terpercaya, jasa google ads judi, beli akun google ads tahan lama, iklan judi terpercaya, jasa iklan slot judi, jasa iklan murah, jasa ads judi terpercaya, akun tahan banting https://suhuads.co.id/ https://masterads.web.id/

https://statistik.anambaskab.go.id/slot-gacor/