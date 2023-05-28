Iran finish 2nd in World Beach Games Qualifiers

Tehran Times – JEDDAH, Iran lost to the UAE 4-2 to finish second in the World Beach Games Qualifiers, hosted by Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Both teams qualified for the second edition of the ANOC World Beach Games, which will take place in Bali, Indonesia, on Ausgust 5-12, 2023.

Ahmed Beshr struck first for the UAE with just over two minutes gone in Jeddah.

He scored his second with a minute remaining in the first period after goals from Ali and Naseri Abas gave the Emiratis a commanding lead.

Amir Akbari and Seyedmahdi Mirjalili pulled two goals back for Iran in the second period.