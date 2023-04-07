April 7, 2023

Mehdi Taremi scores as Porto overthrows Benfica in classico [VIDEO]

April 7, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan
Footmercato.net – LISBON, The title race is relaunched in the Portuguese Championship.

Largely in the lead of the Liga Bwin nine days from the end, Benfica had the opportunity to completely end the title race by winning against their biggest rival FC Porto in the Classico.

It started perfectly for the Lisbon side, thanks to an error by Costa, the FC Porto goalkeeper (1-0, 10th).

But just before the break, Uribe allowed Porto to equalize (1-1, 45th).

Taremi scored Porto’s second to give the advantage to the visitors (2-1, 54th).

A nice result for the FCP, who are now 7 points from Benfica.

