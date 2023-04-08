April 8, 2023

IPL: Sepahan lose to Tractor, Esteghlal defeats Aluminum [VIDEO]

April 8, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan
Tehran Times – ISFAHAN, Sepahan football team suffered a 1-0 loss against Tractor in Tabriz’s packed Yadegar-e Emam Stadium Friday night.

Reza Asadi scored the winner from the penalty spot in the 64th minute.

Earlier in the day, Esteghlal earned a 1-0 away win over Aluminum in Arak. Mehdi Ghaedi scored in the 55th minute.

Paykan also edged past Havadar 1-0 in Tehran and Zob Ahan defeated Gol Gohar 1-0.

Sepahan still remained top of the Iran Professional League (IPL) with 52 points, thanks to a superior goal difference than Esteghlal.

Persepolis is third with 51 points.

