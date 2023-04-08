Azmoun scores again as Leverkusen outwit Frankfurt to go sixth in the table

Bundesliga.com – LEVERKUSEN, Storming their way up the standings with the pace of an express train, Bayer Leverkusen produced one more counter-attacking masterclass to see off Eintracht Frankfurt at the BayArena, Amine Adli, Moussa Diaby and Sardar Azmoun on the scoresheet for the hosts.

The Werkself were way down in 17th spot when Xabi Alonso took up the reins last October. A stunning reversal under the Spaniard’s guise since then saw the team rise to seventh ahead of this match, with Eintracht’s place just above their hosts under threat against an in-form Bayer.

Going in search of a fifth consecutive Bundesliga win, Leverkusen hit the front early on. Progressing in leaps and bounds since his return from a serious knee injury, Florian Wirtz set Adli on his way in the 10th minute and the 22-year-old left Evan Ndicka and Kristijan Jakic for dead on a superb run that ended with a delightfully flicked finish high past Kevin Trapp.

Eintracht enjoyed a midweek lift with a DFB Cup quarter-final triumph against Union Berlin. They were largely second best in the opening half here, however, and Die Adler’s hopes of arresting a five-game winless sequence in the Bundesliga looked doomed once Diaby fired under Trapp for 2-0 following one more Wirtz assist.

Eintracht’s goalkeeper kept his team in touch with a tremendous diving save from Adli prior to the break, while shortly after the restart, the custodian was there again to block from Diaby.

The French attacker then fed Jeremie Frimpong with a seeking ball towards the far post, but Leverkusen’s No.30 just failed to connect properly with the goal at his mercy.

In danger of losing for a ninth straight time in Leverkusen’s backyard, Eintracht produced a response. Philipp Max escaped down the left and when his menacing cross reached Djibril Sow, the midfielder calmly took a touch before burying an unstoppable shot past Lukas Hradecky.

Try as they might, however, Oliver Glasner’s men couldn’t build on that goal and when Azmoun pounced on a late defensive error to score his fourth goal in five Bundesliga games, Leverkusen were home free.