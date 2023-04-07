Sayyadmanesh scores to help Hull City salvage point in thriller at Sunderland

Hulldailymail.co.uk – SUNDERLAND, Ozan Tufan’s 96th-minute penalty salvaged a stunning 4-4 draw for Hull City against Sunderland in a game that will live long in the memory at the Stadium of Light.

A crazy game burst into life after just 11 minutes when Ozan Tufan powered the Tigers in front, only for Sunderland to fight back with two goals in a minute, but City responded themselves through Allahyar to make it 2-2 three minutes later.

That three goals in four minutes was just the start, with Regan Slater smashing City back in front in the second half, only for the Black Cats to fight back again through a dubious Amad penalty and then Jack Clarke, who flopped over too easily to win the penalty, finishing off a flowing counter-attack late on.

Of course there would still be drama after a game that was not short on entertainment, Slater tripped in the box by Pierre Ekwah – referee Keith Stroud had little option but to point to the spot, which he did.

After what felt like an eternity, Tufan grabbed his second of the game when he powered in the net to earn City a draw in the most dramatic of fashions, the very least they deserved in a chaotic, breathless, Championship encounter.

For a manager so keen on having control in games, this was so far removed from that it was remarkable, and though the entertainment was as high as any game this season, Rosenior will be unhappy with the nature of the goals his side conceded, and the fact his team have scored four on the road – without a recognised centre-forward, but he’ll take the point and move on.

Rosenior made two changes from the side that drew 0-0 with Rotherham United last Saturday, with Tufan and Dimitrios Pelkas coming into the starting line-up at the expense of Malcolm Ebiowei and Ryan Longman with the pair dropping to the bench.

City were still without strike trio Oscar Estupinan, Aaron Connolly and Benjamin Tetteh, while Cyrus Christie remained sidelined with a knee problem that will keep him out for the remainder of the campaign.

Rosenior questioned whether his side could go to Sunderland and dominate the ball, and in the opening few minutes they did just that with a couple of lively forays forward but it was the hosts who went closest in the opening 10 minutes.

Jack Clarke picked the pocket of Coyle before freeing Amad and he in turn found Patrick Roberts on the edge of the box, firing wide of the far post narrowly missing Joe Gelhardt, and they came even closer moments later when Lynden Gooch’s cross clipped the outside of Darlow’s post.

Straight up the other end went City with Seri finding Slater in an advanced position, he slotted in Ozan and the Turkish international smashed in an unstoppable effort to give the Tigers an 11th-minute lead.

Then followed a crazy period of three goals in four minutes with the Stadium of Light barely able to believe what they were seeing, with Tony Mowbray’s men scoring twice inside a minute to turn the game on its head before City responded to make it 2-2 when Adama Traore fed Pelkas who saw his shot saved by Patterson, only for it to fall into the path of Allahyar who smashed into the net from a tight angle, and far from an easy finish as he controlled it first time in off the bar.

That spell could have been so different, had Slater turned in a flowing move from close range to make it 2-0, instead, his first-time shot was straight at Patterson, and from that, the Black Cats went down the other end after Seri was robbed of possession, and the rest, they say, is history.

The ease at which the hosts were able to score twice inside a minute, first through Leeds United loanee Joe Gelhardt and then Amad will have been of grave concern to Rosenior, with his side uncharacteristically open, and too easy to play through, though the response to that remarkable setback will have been heartening, and so too, the way in which his side gradually regained some semblance of control as the half wore on.

Rosenior’s first change came just shy of the hour mark when Pelkas’ return from illness was brought to an end, and on came Scotsman Greg Docherty, and that was closely followed by the arrival of Callum Elder, who replaced the stricken Lewie Coyle after the skipper was hurt in a challenge inside his own box.

Elder’s first involvement saw him claim an assist for the fifth goal of a bonkers game, and City’s third. Seri won the ball well, Elder clipped a ball in behind for Slater, he out-battled Trai Hume to keep the ball in on the byline, before smashing into the top corner beyond Patterson.

City back in front with 25 minutes and the sold-out 2,000 or so away fans high up behind the goal in absolute delirium. In keeping with the chaotic nature of the game, Sunderland were level less than 10 minutes later when Jones was harshly penalised for what looked a very soft challenge inside the box on Clarke, some may suggest it was a dive that fooled Keith Stroud.

Amad scored, only via a very strong hand from Darlow who could only tip onto the post, his frustration visible as the ball cannoned into the net.

Allahyar almost snatched a fourth, before Darlow tipped an effort onto the bar from close range but that fourth goal did arrive when a blistering counter-attack was finished off by Clarke, though Darlow will feel he should have kept it out.

With City now chasing the game, Rosenior sent on Malcolm Ebiowei and Ryan Longman for Seri and Allahyar with six minutes of a pulsating encounter remaining.

With time deep into five minutes of added time, the drama had more to give. Slater was fouled by late substitute Pierre Ekwah and after a lengthy pause, Stroud pointed to the spot.

There was still to be theatre, as Ozan was forced to wait an absolute age before calming slotting the penalty into the bottom corner with the very last kick of the game.

Four all, and quite simply, a breathless encounter.