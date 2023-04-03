Jahanbakhsh assists as Feyenoord defeat Sparta to go eight points clear at top [VIDEO]

Football-Oranje.com – ROTTERDAM, Feyenoord took another step towards the title with a 3-1 win over local rivals Sparta Rotterdam.

It had been a great weekend for the league leaders with AZ Alkmaar and Ajax dropping points in the run-up to the kick-off in Rotterdam.

After eleven minutes, Feyenoord had the lead with Igor Paixao firing in, but Sparta equalized after an excellent run and shot by Mica Pinto.

Sparta then had a big chance to take the lead before the break as Mats Wieffer was penalized for a handball in the box. However, Timon Wellenreuther kept out Vito van Crooij’s penalty.

Sebastian Szymanski missed two good chances for Feyenoord early in the second half, but Santiago Gimenez did eventually make it 2-1 with a clever finish. David Hancko then sealed the victory for Feyenoord in the 76th minute.

The win means Feyenoord is eight points clear with only seven games left to play in the Eredivisie. Sparta is in sixth.