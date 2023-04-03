April 6, 2023

Iran to participate in four-nation football tournament [Report]

April 3, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (3 votes, average: 5.00 out of 5)
Loading...
938 views

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Iran national football team will reportedly take part in the four-nation football tournament.

The tournament will be held in June, Varzesh3.com reported.

The tournament will bring Iran, Russia, Uzbekistan, and Iraq together.

Team Melli played two friendly matches with Russia and Kenya in Tehran in late March.

Iran, headed by Amir Ghalenoei, will participate in the event as part of the preparation for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup.

More Stories

KNVB Cup: Jahanbakhsh assists in Feyenoord semi-final loss to Ajax [VIDEO]

April 5, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan

AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 dates confirmed

April 5, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan

Women’s 2024 Olympic Qualifiers: Iran defeats Myanmar

April 5, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan