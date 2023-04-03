Iran to participate in four-nation football tournament [Report]

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Iran national football team will reportedly take part in the four-nation football tournament.

The tournament will be held in June, Varzesh3.com reported.

The tournament will bring Iran, Russia, Uzbekistan, and Iraq together.

Team Melli played two friendly matches with Russia and Kenya in Tehran in late March.

Iran, headed by Amir Ghalenoei, will participate in the event as part of the preparation for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup.