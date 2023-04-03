Farhad Majidi extends with Ittihad Kalba

(No Ratings Yet)

Tasnim – KALBA, Iranian coach Farhad Majidi extended his deal with Emirati top-flight club Ittihad Kalba.

The ex-Esteghlal coach was named as the Emirati football club head coach in June 2022.

The 47-year-old coach has penned a one-year contract with Ittihad Kalba.

Ittihad Kalba was established in 1972 when two clubs (Al Shabab) and (Al Rooba) merged with (Al Riyadiya) to create Al Ittihad Kalba.

Under the leadership of Majidi, Kalba sits eighth in the 2022–23 UAE Pro League.