April 6, 2023

Farhad Majidi extends with Ittihad Kalba

April 3, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...
69 views

Tasnim – KALBA, Iranian coach Farhad Majidi extended his deal with Emirati top-flight club Ittihad Kalba.

The ex-Esteghlal coach was named as the Emirati football club head coach in June 2022.

The 47-year-old coach has penned a one-year contract with Ittihad Kalba.

Ittihad Kalba was established in 1972 when two clubs (Al Shabab) and (Al Rooba) merged with (Al Riyadiya) to create Al Ittihad Kalba.

Under the leadership of Majidi, Kalba sits eighth in the 2022–23 UAE Pro League.

More Stories

KNVB Cup: Jahanbakhsh assists in Feyenoord semi-final loss to Ajax [VIDEO]

April 5, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan

AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 dates confirmed

April 5, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan

Women’s 2024 Olympic Qualifiers: Iran defeats Myanmar

April 5, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan