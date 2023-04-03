April 6, 2023

Iran returns to beach soccer ranking top 10

April 3, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan
Tehran Times – KUALA LUMPUR, Iran moved up four places at the Beach Soccer Worldwide ranking.

Iran claimed the title of the AFC Beach Soccer Asian Cup in late March. Japan, the competition’s finalists, also reached the fourth position of the ranking.

Thailand, who made it into the quarterfinals of Asian Cup, had the highest climb of the ranking climbing 45 positions to reach a place in the top 50.

After having won the South American showdown, Brazil took first place from Portugal. Runner-ups Argentina has climbed six positions to now sit 13th while third-placed Colombia moved up 10 places and is now in the top 20.

