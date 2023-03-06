March 6, 2023

FFIRI: Team Melli coach candidates finalized

March 6, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (4 votes, average: 4.75 out of 5)
Loading...
409 views

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, The Football Federation Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) has announced its three final candidates being considered to lead Team Melli.

The football federation has not chosen a new coach for the Team since parting company with Carlos Queiroz after the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The federation didn’t extend Queiroz’s deal following poor results in Qatar.

Iranian coach Amir Ghalenoei, who currently leads Gol Goahr, is the only Iranian trainer on the list.

Saudi Arabia coach Herve Renard, Oman trainer Branko Ivankovic and former Qatar coach Felix Sanchez were shortlisted to take charge of Iran but the federation has reportedly reached an initial agreement with Felix Sanchez and former Roma striker Vincenzo Montella.  

More Stories

Iran U-20 coach Marfavi believes they can overcome Vietnam

March 6, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan

IPL: Sepahan defeats Havadar, Persepolis win against Tractor [VIDEO]

March 6, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan

Ansarifard and Yuste help Omonia turn it around against Karmiotissa [VIDEO]

March 5, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan