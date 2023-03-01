NSDF Futsal Championship: Iran too strong for Saudi Arabia [VIDEO]

Tehran Times – PATTAYA, Iran’s futsal team beat Saudi Arabia 11- 0 in their opening match in the NSDF Futsal Championship 2023.

Hossein Tayebi and Hamzeh Kadkhodaei scored three goals each and Saeid Mombeini, Saeid Ahmad Abbasi, Mojtaba Parsapour, Salar Aghapour and Moslem Oladghobad scored for Team Melli.

Iran are scheduled to meet Egypt in Group B on Friday.

Hosts Thailand, Mozambique and Japan are in Group A.

The international event started on March 1 in Pattaya city and will run until March 7.

Iran are competing at the NSDF Futsal Championship as part of preparation for the 2024 FIFA Futsal World Cup.