March 2, 2023

Iran Beach Soccer defeats Belarus in friendly

March 1, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (2 votes, average: 5.00 out of 5)
Loading...
148 views

Tasnim – BANDAR ABBAS, Iran beach soccer team defeated Belarus 5-0 in a friendly match on Tuesday.

In the match, held in Bandar Abbas, south of Iran, Mohammad Ali Mokhtari scored twice and there were goals from Ali Mirshekari, Saeid Piramoon, and Mehdi Shirmohammadi.

Iran will also play the European team on Wednesday and Thursday.

Team Melli prepares for the AFC Beach Soccer Asian Cup Thailand 2023, where it has been drawn in Group B along with the UAE, Malaysia, and Uzbekistan.

More Stories

Ansarifard scores as Omonia advance to Cup semi-finals [VIDEO]

March 1, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan

2023 AFC U20 Asian Cup: Iran edge Qatar in group stage opener [VIDEO]

March 1, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan

NSDF Futsal Championship: Iran too strong for Saudi Arabia [VIDEO]

March 1, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan