Iran Beach Soccer defeats Belarus in friendly

Tasnim – BANDAR ABBAS, Iran beach soccer team defeated Belarus 5-0 in a friendly match on Tuesday.

In the match, held in Bandar Abbas, south of Iran, Mohammad Ali Mokhtari scored twice and there were goals from Ali Mirshekari, Saeid Piramoon, and Mehdi Shirmohammadi.

Iran will also play the European team on Wednesday and Thursday.

Team Melli prepares for the AFC Beach Soccer Asian Cup Thailand 2023, where it has been drawn in Group B along with the UAE, Malaysia, and Uzbekistan.