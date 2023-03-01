IPL: Sepahan and Esteghlal both held [VIDEO]

Tehran Times – GHAEMSHAHR, Sepahan, and Esteghlal football teams were held in Iran Professional League (IPL) Matchday 21 on Tuesday in favor of Persepolis.

In Ghaemshahr, northern Iran, Esteghlal was held to a 1-1 draw against Nassaji.

Arsalan Motahari gave the visiting team the lead in the 53rd minute but right-footed Ayub Kalantari unleashed a shot from distance in the 68th minute.

In Arak, Sepahan and Aluminum shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw.

Aluminum midfielder Mahmoud Ghaed Rahmati placed the ball into the net from close range in the 14th minute and Issa Moradi equalized the match in the 28th minute.

Mes Rafsanjan edged past Havadar 1-0 in Tehran thanks to Mehrdad Rezaei’s late goal in the first half.

In Abadan, Tractor defeated struggling Sanat Naf 3-1 thanks to a brace from Reza Asadi in the first half and Mehdi Hashemnejhad’s second half goal. Mehdi Mamizadeh pulled a goal back in the 87th minute.

Sepahan remain top of the table, one points head of Persepolis.