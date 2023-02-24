Vancouver FC signs Iranian-Canadian Nima Moazeni Zadeh out of open trials

Canpl.ca – LANGLEY, Vancouver FC today announced the addition of midfielder Nima Moazeni Zadeh, defender Eugene “Pele” Martinez and goalkeeper Jeremy Zielinski to its squad after the trio earned 2023 contracts by impressing at the club’s open trials earlier this year.

Joining Vancouver marks a first professional opportunity for all three players.

“The combine proves that there’s a wealth of talent looking for places to play, and as we move forward in building our club local talent will be the cornerstone of the squad,” Niall Thompson, Assistant Coach, Vancouver FC. “By hosting the combine, Canadian players had the chance to experience a higher level of competition and it helped us as a club in continuing to build a scouting system with our local club partners to track players.”

Moazeni Zadeh, 25, joins Vancouver as an alum of Capilano University in the Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA). An attacking central midfielder, Moazeni Zadeh was named the CCAA’s PACWEST Player of the Year in 2021, his first season in the conference, as well as a PACWEST Conference All-Star. He was also honoured as a CCAA All-Canadian. A native of Tehran, Iran, Moazeni Zadeh scored five times for Capilano in 2021, while regularly pulling defenders his way to free up his squad’s other attacking players nearby.

The five-foot-seven, Iranian Canadian midfielder is already a member of the mainland soccer scene, as a coach with Metro Vancouver soccer academy and not-for-profit Field Art F.C. He has also previously represented BB5 United in the Vancouver Metro Soccer League and FC Tigers Vancouver.

“I am thrilled to continue my playing career on the west coast, a place I know to be full of true soccer fans,” said Moazeni Zadeh. “I am excited to officially get started and show my coaches, teammates and opponents what I can do.”

In addition to his abilities on the pitch, Moazeni Zadeh is a Certified Personal Trainer and holds a Bachelor of Physical Education from Tehran University.

“Nima is a classic midfielder with a high football IQ, tireless work rate and box to box range,” said Afshin Ghotbi, Head Coach, Vancouver FC. “He will soon be recognized by many as one of the best midfielders in Canada due to his qualities with and without the ball.”