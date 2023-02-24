Felix Sanchez new candidate to lead Team Melli [Report]

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Former Qatar coach Felix Sanchez is a new candidate to lead Iran national football team.

The local media reports suggest that the 47-year-old Spanish coach has been shortlisted to take charge of Team Melli.

Sanchez parted ways with Qatar after 2022 FIFA World Cup, where Al Ennabi failed to register a single point in Group A.

Now, Sanchez has been linked with the vacant post.

The Spaniard was appointed as head coach of Qatar national football team in 2017 and his team won the 2019 AFC Asian Cup and were semifinalists at the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Tractor Spanish coach Paco Jemez and Jose Morais, Portuguese coach of Sepahan, are also among the candidates to lead the Persians.

Iran Football Federation spokesperson Amirmehdi Alavi had previously said thet Herve Renard is among the candidates.