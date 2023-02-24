Hull City boss shares fresh update on Sayyadmanesh ahead of Bristol City clash

The72.co.uk – HULL, Liam Rosenior takes his side to Ashton Gate to face Bristol City on Saturday. Both these two sides have enjoyed strong showings in 2023, with Bristol City now unbeaten in their last 11 games in all competitions and sitting in 15th, compared to the Tigers who sit in 13th, having lost just one of their last five.

And speaking ahead of this weekend’s games, Rosenior revealed that his side have a few minor injuries to contend with, and that striker Allahyar Sayyadmanesh is now back in full training.

Sayyadmanesh, 21, joined Hull City midway through last season. He went on to make 12 Championship appearances, scoring once, and he’s featured seven times in the league this season without scoring.

The Iranian intentional has struggled with injury, with his last league appearances for the Tigers coming against Wigan Athletic at the start of the year – he’d featured three times upon his return from a previous injury, before returning to the sidelines.

A timely boost…

Sayyadmanesh looks set to return in the coming weeks, and his return to the side will be a very welcome one. He remains a player with lots of potential and after suffering with injury this season, he’ll be raring to play some games and show Hull City fans what he can do.

Rosenior has a top striker in Oscar Estupinan. But Estupinan’s scoring form has been patchy in recent weeks and he might yet be on the move this summer, so it’s vital that Sayyadmanesh comes in before the end of the campaign, gets some minutes under his belt, and hits the ground running in the 2023/24 campaign.

Hull City v Bristol City kicks off at 3pm on Saturday.