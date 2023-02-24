2023 AFC U-20 Asian Cup: Iran to face Qatar in opening match

Tasnim – FERGANA, Iran will play Qatar in the opening match of the 2023 AFC U-20 Asian Cup.

Samad Marfavi’s boys are scheduled to meet the Qatari side on March 1st at the Istiqlol Stadium in Fergana, Uzbekistan.

Iran will also play Australia and Vietnam on March 4th and 7th, respectively.

Uzbekistan is set to host the AFC U-20 Asian Cup, kicking off March 1st, which will qualify four AFC nations for the U-20 World Cup 2023 to be hosted in May/June in Indonesia.

The U-20 tournament is a revisioning of the U-19 tournament that was last won in 2018 by Saudi Arabia who beat South Korea 2-1 in Indonesia.

The 2020 edition was scheduled to take place in Uzbekistan but was postponed twice due to the Covid pandemic and then adjusted to a U-20 format to qualify teams for the Indonesian-hosted U-20 World Cup finals.