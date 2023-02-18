February 19, 2023

Ezatolahi scores as Vejle BK defeat Fremad Amager

February 18, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan
Sport.tv2.bk – VEJLE, Vejle BK won their first match in the 1st division in the spring season.

Vejle Boldklub had an optimal start to the spring season in the country’s second-best football league on Saturday.

Vejle had a visit from Fremad Amager, and the visitors were sent home again with a defeat of 1-4.

Arbnor Mucolli opened the scoring for Vejle after just over ten minutes, but it wasn’t until the second half that things settled down.

After 20 minutes, 1-0 had become 3-0 on goals by Kristian Kirkegaard and Iranian Saeid Ezatolahi, who participated in the WC last year.

Russian German Onugkha finally closed the match with his goal to make it 4-0 in the 84th minute.

In added time, Markus Bay embellished the result for Fremad Amager.

Vejle now has 40 points and remains in first place after 18 games.

