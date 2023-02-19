Jahanbakhsh scores as Feyenoord leave it late to defeat AZ Alkmaar [VIDEO]

Football-Oranje.com – ROTTERDAM, Feyenoord will remain at least three points clear at the top of the Eredivisie after this weekend as a late Marcus Pedersen goal gave them a 2-1 victory over second-placed AZ Alkmaar.

Feyenoord were missing Orkun Kokcu for the top-of-the-table clash and that meant Javairo Dilrosun started as an attacking midfielder. For AZ, 18-year-old Wouter Gous remained in defence.

After just over 15 minutes, AZ Alkmaar took the lead as a Jesper Karlsson corner was headed into his own net by Dilrosun.

AZ remained in front until first half stoppage time when Oussama Idrissi crossed for Alireza Jahanbakhsh to head in at the back post. The two former AZ attackers combined to equalise for Feyenoord.

Santiago Gimenez had the ball in the net for Feyenoord in the second half but it was disallowed for offside. At the other end, Timon Wellenreuther denied Karlsson.

It seemed that the game was set to end 1-1 but in the 90th minute, Feyenoord took the victory with Marcus Pedersen firing the ball into the net from distance via a deflection off Karlsson.

The win keeps Feyenoord clear at the top of the table but Ajax could move back to within three points tomorrow. AZ are still second for now but could fall down the table if Ajax and PSV pick up wins on Sunday.