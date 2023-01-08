January 9, 2023

IPL: Esteghlal likely to part ways with Sa Pinto [Report]

1 day ago Mir Farhad Ali Khan
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (5 votes, average: 1.80 out of 5)
Loading...
250 views

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Esteghlal football club will likely part ways with their Portuguese head coach Ricardo Sa Pinto.

Sa Pinto took charge of the Iranian giants in June 2022 but has failed to live up to expectations.

Esteghlal has not won in their last three matches. The Blues were held against Mes Rafsanjan and Paykan in Tehran and lost to Tractor in Tabriz.

The Esteghlal Board of Directors will hold a meeting next week to discuss about Sa Pinto’s future.

The titleholders sit fourth in the Iran league table, five points behind leaders Persepolis.

More Stories

Paris 2024: Draw to take place for Women’s Asian Qualifiers

9 hours ago Mir Farhad Ali Khan

Jahanbaksh scores late equalizer against FC Utrecht [VIDEO]

1 day ago Mir Farhad Ali Khan

Hull City boss reveals huge Allahyar Sayyadmanesh injury setback

1 day ago Mir Farhad Ali Khan