Hull City boss reveals huge Allahyar Sayyadmanesh injury setback

Hulldailymail.co.uk – HULL, The stricken frontman is not expected back until next month.

Allahyar Sayyadmanesh will miss the next four to six weeks after scans revealed the extent of the damage to his hamstring picked up in the first half of Monday’s 4-1 win at Wigan Athletic.

The Iranian international walked off the DW Stadium pitch clutching his hamstring and subsequently missed Saturday’s 2-0 FA Cup defeat to Fulham at the MKM Stadium, which saw City produce a battling display against the Premier League outfit.

Boss Liam Rosenior admits the news is a blow to both City and the 21-year-old but says the initial prognosis suggested he could be out for longer than what’s actually expected, so things are not as bad as they first feared.

“Allahyar has had a setback,” Rosenior told Hull Live. “It’s not the same injury but it’s the same hamstring.

“He could be out for a month to six weeks depending on how we work with him which is a real blow.

“At the same time, those things happen in football and we now need to make sure that we manage him and make sure that he stays fit.

“He was really down. To be honest with you, we felt like the injury could have been a lot worse.

“We got the results of the test back yesterday (Friday) and they were not as bad as first feared so we’re in a really positive place with him.

“He’s a great kid, and hopefully he gets back soon.”