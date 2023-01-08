Jahanbaksh scores late equalizer against FC Utrecht [VIDEO]

1908.nl – UTRECHT, Alireza Jahanbakhsh saved a point for Feyenoord just in time in the match against FC Utrecht.

As a substitute, the Iranian scored the equalizer against the ropes and prevented Feyenoord from resuming the competition with a defeat.

“We knew it was going to be a tough game,” Jahanbakhsh said back to ESPN.

“They had one chance, but they did score. In the second half, we knew we had to perform better. I tried to make my move and be dangerous on the right,” said the goalscorer.

After his goal, Feyenoord went on the hunt for the equalizer. “In the last twenty-five minutes, we were in a position to create more chances. Unfortunately, we didn’t win the game. We had the chance to make it 1-2, but that didn’t happen.”

The game image only changed after Arne Slot brought in several substitutes. Jahanbakhsh about that: “The trainer decides the line-up. We didn’t give away many chances in the first half. Utrecht is always difficult. After the first fifteen minutes, we were better. We had more possession and we tried to create chances”.