Taremi set to extend contract with FC Porto [Report]

Tasnim – PORTO, Iranian international forward Mehdi Taremi will reportedly extend his contract with Porto.

The 30-year-old striker has been linked with a move to some big European clubs in recent years but Portuguese news outlet A Bola has reported that Taremi may renew his deal with Porto.



Taremi’s current contract will expire in 2024 and he will extend his deal for two more years, A Bola reported.



Taremi scored 37 goals in 51 matches for Porto and Iran in 2022.