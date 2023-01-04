January 5, 2023

Taremi set to extend contract with FC Porto [Report]

22 hours ago Mir Farhad Ali Khan
Tasnim – PORTO, Iranian international forward Mehdi Taremi will reportedly extend his contract with Porto.

The 30-year-old striker has been linked with a move to some big European clubs in recent years but Portuguese news outlet A Bola has reported that Taremi may renew his deal with Porto.

Taremi’s current contract will expire in 2024 and he will extend his deal for two more years, A Bola reported.

Taremi scored 37 goals in 51 matches for Porto and Iran in 2022.