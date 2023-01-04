Alireza Jahanbakhsh linked with Besiktas [Report]

Tasnim – ISTANBUL, Iranian international winger Alireza Jahanbaksh has been linked with a move to the Turkish football team Besiktas.

Jahanbakhsh is going to leave Feyenoord due to a lack of playing time in the team.

Jahanbakhsh, whose contract will expire in 2024, has also been linked with a move to Greek teams, his agent said.

The 29-year-old player joined the Eredivisie outfit on a three-year contract from Brighton & Hove Albion in July 2021 but just scored four goals in 37 matches for the team.

Besiktas, headed by Senol Gunes, has reportedly shown an interest in signing him.