IPL: Persepolis too strong for Nassaji, Sepahan defeats Mes Kerman [VIDEO]

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Persepolis football team defeated Nassaji 5-1 to end the first half of the Iran Professional League (IPL) season as the leaders.

Giorgi Gvelesiani opened the scoring for Persepolis from the penalty spot just seven minutes into the match but his goal was canceled out by Ayoub Kalantari three minutes later.

Mohammad Omri netted a brace in the first half and Danial Esmaeilifar also scored a brace in the second half to seal a 5-1 win for the Reds.

Persepolis went down to 10 men before the hour mark after Mehdi Torabi received two yellow cards.

Earlier in the day, Sepahan defeated Mes Kerman 2-0 in Isfahan. Mes Rafsanjan beat Paykan 2-0. Sanat Naft suffered a 1-0 home loss against Gol Gohar and Malavan edged rock-bottom Naft Masjed Soleyman 1-0 in Bandar Anzali.

Tractor and Esteghlal match was also postponed due to heavy snowfall in Tabriz.