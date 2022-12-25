December 26, 2022

IPL: Esteghlal edge Sanat Naft, Persepolis held by Paykan [VIDEO]

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Esteghlal football team edged past Sanat Naft 1-0 on Matchday 13 of Iran Professional League (IPL) on Sunday.

Kevin Yamga converted his penalty kick in the 86th minute in Abadan.

Earlier in the day, Persepolis were held to a goalless draw against Paykan in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium.

In Tabriz, Tractor and Mes Kerman played out a goalless draw.

The match between Aluminum and Gol Gohar was also postponed due to the heavy snowfall in Arak.

Persepolis leads the table with 26 points thanks to a better goal difference than Esteghlal.