Queiroz always stands behind the players: Azmoun

Weszlo.com – LEVERKUSEN, Before the World Cup, the media reported that Carlos Queiroz was forced by the Iranian authorities to resign from Sardar Azmoun’s call-up. For this reason, two press conferences were not to take place, and the line-up was only given in a simple announcement. Now the player himself reacted to these revelations.

– I do not think there was such pressure, but if it happened, I am sure that Carlos Queiroz stood behind his players, which he always does – said Sardar Azmoun, quoted by Iranian journalist Hatam Shiralizadeh, who was not supposed to go to the World Cup because of his support for women’s protests in Iran. Despite this, he found himself in the squad and appeared in three games, although he started the first on the bench. Melli’s squad did not make it out of the group, finishing third with three points.

After the tournament in Iran, a debate broke out about the fate of coach Carlos Queiroz, who was hired just before the World Cup. Although it was rumored that he would be fired, there are more and more indications that he will remain in the post.