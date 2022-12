(No Ratings Yet)

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Iran started a one-week training camp in Muscat, capital of Oman as part of the preparation for the AFC U20 Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2023.

Samad Marfavi’s boys will play a friendly with Oman U20 on Sunday.

Iran prepare for the AFC U20 Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2023 which will be held in March 2023 in Uzbekistan.

Iran is drawn in Group C along with Qatar, Vietnam, and Australia.