2022 World Cup: Jahanbakhsh to miss US match

Tehran Times – DOHA, Iran football team captain Alireza Jahanbakhsh will be absent in the match against the US.

Team Melli is scheduled to meet the US on Tuesday in Group B of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Jahanbakhsh, who received a yellow card in the match against England, was again shown a yellow card against Wales on Friday. He will miss the match due to yellow card accumulation in the first two group matches.

Iran will take on the Americans when a win would almost certainly see the team advances to the knockout rounds for the first time in its history.