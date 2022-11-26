Iran a step closer to 2022 World Cup knockout stages

Tehran Times – DOHA, Iran football team is one step closer to qualifying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup knockout stage thanks to the U.S. and England’s stalemate.

Iran, who lost to England 6-2 in their opening, will play the U.S. on Nov. 29 knowing a win would send them into the last 16.

England missed a chance to book their place in the World Cup last 16 as Gareth Southgate’s side produced a limp display in their 0-0 draw against the U.S. on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Iran had defeated Wales 2-0.

A draw in their final group game against Wales would ensure England progress to the knockout stages, while a victory would seal first place.

The match against the U.S. will not be an easy task for Iran since the American team showed against England they are the team to beat.

Carlos Queiroz is well aware of what the Iranian fans want in this edition, to book a place in the knockout stage for the first time can be satisfying for them.

After four friendly matches ahead of the 2022 World Cup and two matches against England and Wales, Queiroz is more familiar with his team now.

He took charge of Team Melli for the second stint in September. The Portuguese coach has previously led Iran in the 2014 and 2018 World Cups.

The Americans will be eliminated with a draw or a loss against Iran.