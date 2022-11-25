The players deserve to be supported: Carlos Queiroz

Metro.co.uk – DOHA, Iran football boss Carlos Queiroz has sent a message to the Iranian public following his nation’s stunning 2-0 World Cup win over Wales on Friday.

Speaking after Iran’s 2-0 win, Queiroz said: ‘It’s just the beginning now, we need to finish the job.

‘I think it was a wonderful day for us. I don’t have words how to say thank you to our players.

‘Brilliant, they deserve it, all the attention and respect. I think today people understand these boys love to play football.’

He then gave a message to the Iranian public as he added: ‘Again, the players deserve to be supported and we did it from them. That is the only reason we are here, to entertain the fans.’