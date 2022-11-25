Iran strike late to stun Wales at Qatar 2022 [VIDEO]

The Peninsula – DOHA, Wales’ first World Cup campaign in 64 years suffered a devastating blow at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium when substitute Rouzbeh Cheshmi struck from 25 yards out in the dying minutes of the Group B clash before Ramin Rezaeian sealed a famous 2-0 win for Iran in their second Qatar 2022 game on Friday.

The victory completely revitalized Iran’s ambitions of progressing to the last 16 following a 2-6 hammering by England in their opening game while it has put Wales in serious danger of an early exit in the World Cup.

Iran missed few golden opportunities to score during the course of the game at the 40,000-seat arena which was mostly filled with their supporters. Wales, also looking to secure full points following their draw with USA in the opening match, were also tightening the grip against the Iranians until the dying minutes of the game.

As the game was heading to what looked like a goalless stalemate, the crucial turning point took place in the 86th minute.

Wayne Hennessey was shown a red card after the Welsh goalkeeper rushed 30 yards out of his goal before missing the ball and clattered into the incoming Iran striker Medhi Taremi.

To Iran’s fury, the referee Mario Escobar initially showed him a yellow card but later changed his decision to a red card, resulting the send-off of Hennessey, the first red card of Qatar 2022. Leicester City goalkeeper Danny Ward was brought on, with Aaron Ramsey being the victim to go out.

With Wales own to 10 men and have lost their first choice goalkeeper, Mehdi Torabi took the free kick but failed to convert it into a goal as he fired inches wide off the left post.

Cheshmi then fired his low-driven long-range stunner in the eighth minute of stoppage time to break the deadlock before Rezaeian added a second two minutes later as Iran left Wales talisman Gareth Bale in tears in his 110th international appearance.

“It’s just the beginning, we need to finish the job. It was a wonderful day to us – we [stuck] to football, and I don’t have words to say thank you to the players. They were brilliant, they deserve all the respect. People will understand that these boys love to play football,” Iran coach Carlos Queiroz said after the match.

A win for Iran against USA on Tuesday can seal them a place in the Last 16 while Wales will have to tackle strong England on the same day to keep their slim hopes alive.