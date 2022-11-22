Beiranvand to miss Wales match [Report]

Tehran Times – DOHA, Iran national football team goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand will most likely miss the match against Wales at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Beiranvand collided with center back Majid Hosseini in the eighth minute when trying to deflect an England cross.

The goalie was immediately rushed to the hospital because he suffered a “serious concussion.”

Hossein Hosseini came off the bench and conceded six goals.

Iran coach Carlos Queiroz has revealed that Beiranvand has sustained a broken nose from the incident.

“According to my medical information and also the referee’s, they were not able to stop the player bleeding. It was something related to (his) broken nose.

Iran is scheduled to meet Wales and the U.S. on Nov. 25th and 29th.