November 13, 2022

Mehdi Taremi assists as FC Porto defeats Boavista in derby [VIDEO]

12 hours ago Mir Farhad Ali Khan
MaisFutebal.iol.pt – PORTO, FC Porto beat Boavista this Saturday in the Invicta Porto derby by a score of 4-1.

The win over Boavista was the fourth consecutive victory (in all competitions) for FC Porto as they go into the break in the League due to the upcoming 2022 World Cup.

The goals were scored by Marcano (41 minutes), Eustáquio (64 minutes), and a brace from Galeno (83 and 90 minutes), while an own goal by Diogo Costa was Boavista’s only consolation.

Highlights: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mVQeMVBJ6g0&feature=onebox

