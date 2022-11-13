Majid Hosseini scores in loss to Konyaspor [VIDEO]

Karamanhabercisi.com – KAYSERI, In the 14th week of Turkish Spor Toto Super League, Yukatel Kayserispor lost 2-1 against Konyaspor in the field of play.

The hosts opened the scoring through Majid Hosseini in the 8th minute.

Only a minute later, the visitors leveled the score through Francisco Calvo in the 9th minute.

Konyaspor managed to take the lead when a penalty was awarded in the 22nd minute, which was successfully converted by Mame Beram Diouf.