Iran announce final squad for 2022 FIFA World Cup

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Iran national football team head coach Carlos Queiroz named a final 25-player squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Team Iran is in Group B along with England, Wales, and the U.S.

The Persians will start the prestigious campaign on Nov. 21 against Gareth Southgate’s England.

Iran will meet Wales on Nov. 25 and play the U.S. four days later.

Omid Ebrahimi, who suffered a groin injury on Thursday in the match against Nicaragua, is absent in the list.

Iran will play Tunisia ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Doha, Qatar in their last warm-up.

Iran squad:

Goalkeepers:

Alireza Beiranvand (Persepolis)

Amir Abedzadeh (Ponferradina)

Hossein Hosseini (Esteghlal)

Payam Niazmand (Sepahan)

Defenders:

Abolfazl Jalali (Esteghlal)

Hossein Kananizadegan (Al Ahli SC)

Shoja Khalilzadeh (Al Ahli SC)

Mortza Pouraliganji (Persepolis)

Majid Hosseini (Kayserispor)

Sadegh Moharrami (Dinamo Zagreb)

Milad Mohammadi (AEK)

Ehsan Hajisafi (AEK)

Ramin Rezaeian (Sepahan)

Midfielders:

Saman Ghoddos (Brentford)

Saeid Ezatolahi (Vejle Boldklub)

Ahmad Nourollahi (Shabab Al Ahli)

Ali Karimi (Kayserispor)

Rouzbeh Cheshmi (Esteghlal)

Vahid Amiri (Persepolis)

Mehdi Torabi (Persepolis)

Alireza Jahanbakhsh (Feyenoord)

Ali Gholizadeh (Charleroi)

Forwards:

Karim Ansarifard (Omonia)

Mehdi Taremi (Porto)

Sardar Azmoun (Bayer Leverkusen)