AFC: Jahanbakhsh, Azmoun & Taremi – Iran’s key players

Tehran Times – DOHA, The attacking trio of Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Sardar Azmoun and Mehdi Taremi are Iran’s most valuable assets in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Beyond them, a number of players will be crucial for Team Melli in a tournament where they will have to endure extended spells of opposition pressing, the-afc.com reported.

Goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand has restored his position as the team’s number one following the reappointment of Queiroz and will be primed to repeat his 2018 heroics which saw him save a Cristiano Ronaldo penalty.

Captain Ehsan Hajsafi is one of Queiroz’s most loyal lieutenants and his experience and flexibility will see him play a crucial role whether he starts at left-back, central midfield or left wing.

Should Iran need an impact sub, Queiroz can turn to the likes of Saman Ghoddos, Karim Ansarifard or Vahid Amiri, with at least one of them set to start on the bench in each match.

Iran will start the campaign with a match against England on November 21st.

The Persians will also meet Wales and the US on November 25th and 29th in Group B.