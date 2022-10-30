Shahab Zahedi scores brace as Puskás draw with Újpest [VIDEO]

M4sport.hu – BUDAPEST, Újpest played out a 3-3 draw with Puskás Akadémia in the 13th round of the OTP Bank League in a thrilling match at home, with six goals and three dismissals.

The teams started bravely, leading vigorous attacks on the wings, but at first, the passes did not create a dangerous situation in front of the goals.

The team from Felcsúti then took the lead after a corner after more than ten minutes.

In the middle of the half, it was more of a field game on the field, but the purple and white team equalized in this period with Diaby’s fourth-headed goal of the season.

This revived the match, but with a controversial display – they pushed Csoboth inside the 16-yard box, despite this the second yellow card of the Újpest player for simulation remained valid even after the video referee’s analysis – the guests got the upper hand on the field, and in numbers.

Puskás Academy could have taken the lead again at that point, but the left goalpost saved the Budapest team.

In the minutes before the break, the team numbers were evened out due to another expulsion after Baluta kicked Onovo in the stomach.

In the second half, Újpest took the lead from Nemanja Antonov in the 66th minute.

Puskas FC coach Zsolt Hornyák sent in reinforcements with a double substitution, and his move immediately paid off, as Zahedi equalized from his first touch of the ball on the 78th to level the score.

However, Puskas centreback Spandler handled the ball to put his side at a man disadvantage yet again, and a minute later, Újpest took the lead with Csongvai’s goal in the 83rd.

The culmination of the entertaining match was yet to come, as Zahedi scored his second goal with a header, ending the match with a score of 3-3.

Highlights: https://m4sport.hu/magyar-foci/labdarugas/cikk/2022/10/30/hat-golt-es-harom-piros-lapot-hozott-az-ujpest-puskas-akademia-meccs