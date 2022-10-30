Ezatolahi assists late winner in 9-goal thriller [VIDEO]

Tipsbladet.dk – VEJLE, Deep into overtime, Vejle scored twice and won 5-4 over Nykøbing FC after a furious match.

Vejle Boldklub looked for a long time to lose to the bottom plug Nykøbing FC in the country’s second division, but a crazy comeback in overtime meant that the top team grabbed a 5-4 victory on Saturday.

Away from home, Vejle had otherwise fallen behind by 3-4 with 12 minutes to go. But in overtime, Mouhamadou Drammeh and Kristian Kirkegaard scored a goal each, and then the visitors grabbed all three points.

Thus, Vejle closes the distance to Hvidovre IF in second place. Earlier on Saturday, Hvidovre beat FC Fredericia 3-2 after a late goal.

There are four points between Vejle in first place and Hvidovre in second place.

The victory for Hvidovre meant that Vejle was under pressure in the away game against Nykøbing, which is last in the 1st division.

On paper, it was not a formidable task that awaited the top team, but already after seven minutes, it went the wrong way. Ahmed Hassan brought Nykøbing to the front.

However, Vejle came back in the match as planned. First, Arbnor Mucolli equalized, and after 41 minutes, Oliver Nielsen put the Easterners in front.

Nykøbing managed to equalize before the half-time whistle, but again after 57 minutes, Vejle came in front when Greek Dimitrios Emmanouilidis struck.

However, it did not knock Nykøbing out by any means. Luca Kjerrumgaard scored his second goal of the match to make it 3-3 after 73 minutes, and five minutes later Oliver Nielsen scored an own goal. And then Nykøbing was at the front.

It thus looked like a surprising victory for Nykøbing, but it did not turn out that way.

Two minutes into overtime, Mouhamadou Drammeh appeared in the box and poked the ball into the goal, and then chairs were thrown in the Nykøbing camp.

The powerlessness reached a new level when Kristian Kirkegaard broke free on the left side of the field five minutes into overtime, a pass from Ezatolahi found him, and he chipped the ball over the goalkeeper, ensuring victory for Vejle.