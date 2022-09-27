September 27, 2022

PersianFootball.com

Your Source For Iran Football News

Iran, Senegal share spoils in friendly [VIDEO]

1 hour ago webmaster
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (5 votes, average: 5.00 out of 5)
Loading...
135 views

TehranTimes – TEHRAN, Iran and Senegal football teams shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw in a friendly match on Tuesday.

In the match held at the Admira Wacker in Mödling, Austria, Iran defender Morteza Pouraliganji scored an own goal in the 55th minute.

Sardar Azmoun levelled the score in the 64th minute with a header, five minutes after coming off the bench as Mehdi Taremi’s replacement.

Iran had defeated Uruguay on Friday at the NV Arena in Sankt Pölten, Austria, thanks to Mehdi Taremi’s second half goal.

Iran played two friendly matches as part of preparation for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Carlos Queiroz’s side have been drawn in Group B along with England, the U.S. and Wales.

Iran national men’s football team will return to Tehran on Thursday.

Related Stories

The return of Queiroz is positive for our football: Hamid Derakshan

1 day ago Mir Farhad Ali Khan

SportsMole: Iran vs. Senegal [Preview]

1 day ago Mir Farhad Ali Khan

Tayebi among ‘Players set to shine’ in AFC Futsal Asian Cup

1 day ago Mir Farhad Ali Khan

You may have missed

Iran, Senegal share spoils in friendly [VIDEO]

1 hour ago webmaster

The return of Queiroz is positive for our football: Hamid Derakshan

1 day ago Mir Farhad Ali Khan

SportsMole: Iran vs. Senegal [Preview]

1 day ago Mir Farhad Ali Khan

Tayebi among ‘Players set to shine’ in AFC Futsal Asian Cup

1 day ago Mir Farhad Ali Khan
slot online slot hoki slot gacor slot pulsa judi online situs slot deposit dana slot deposit pulsa situs slot gacor slot88