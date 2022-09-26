The return of Queiroz is positive for our football: Hamid Derakshan

Ojogo.pt – TEHRAN, Hamid Derakhshan is satisfied with the arrival of the Portuguese coach, who had already held the position between 2011 and 2019.

Hamid Derakhshan, former captain of the Iran national team, is pleased with the return of Carlos Queiroz to the national team’s technical command. For the former player, the presence of the Portuguese is a good sign for the country’s football.

“Queiroz’s return is something positive for our football. In the game against Uruguay, it was proven that discipline returned to the team and Queiroz works in a way that the players can read the thoughts of the technical team. The most important principle in football is the tactical discipline of the team. Our players showed that very well in the tactical battle with Uruguay”, he said, in statements to the country’s press.

Derakhshan is therefore confident of Iran’s chances for the Qatar World Cup, despite competition from England, Wales, and the United States.

“If we continue this process and grow a little from a technical point of view, we can expect advances. We have very good players and I think the national team can improve as a team”, he explained.