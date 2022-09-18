September 18, 2022

Ansarifard scores first goal for Omonia in win against Paralimni [VIDEO]

4 hours ago Mir Farhad Ali Khan
As.com – NICOSIA, Omonia Nicosia thrashed Paralimni (4-0) to rediscover victory on matchday four of the Cyprus League.

Neil Lennon’s team, Real Sociedad’s current rival in the Europa League, had a placid duel that left them on track in the first half with goals from Nemanja Miletic after half an hour and from Bruno in added time of the first half.

In the 57th minute, Karim Ansarifard confirmed three points for his side with his first goal for Omonia.

The final score was then decided by Paniotis Zacharioud in the 78th minute of the match played at the Neo GSP in Nicosia.

After losing to Apollon, Omonia regained victory to move up to eighth place.

